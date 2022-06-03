More than 23k companies, deregistered in first four months of 2022

The number of companies deregistered at national level increased by more than 6% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period last year, to 23,113, according to statistics from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most deregistrations were registered in Bucharest - 3,599 (4.8% more than in the same period of 2021).By business, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 6,171 (plus 2.88% compared to the same period in 2021), construction - 2,146 (plus 9.10%), professional, scientific and technical activities - 1,901 (plus 5.32%) and the processing industry - 1,878 (plus 7.81%).AGERPRES