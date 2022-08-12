More than 25 cultural events under the banner of Bucharest International Dance Film Festival, Sep 8 - 11

More than 25 cultural events intended for the broad public as well as artist communities will take place between September 8 - 11 under the banner of the 8th Bucharest International Dance Film Festival, a release informs.

Four feature films will be shown in a national premiere at the festival: Joyland (directed by Saim Sadiq), Rookies (directed by Thierry Demaiziere and Alban Teurlai), Moonage Daydream (directed by Brett Morgen), and Neptune Frost (directed by Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman).

"Every year, at BIDFF we set ourselves as a goal raising for debate urgent topics that affect our lives in multiple ways. This year we had no difficulty to coagulate the events of the festival under the theme '(un)safe zones'. It's becoming increasingly obvious that we live in utmost insecurity, a general state of mistrust generated by disease, military conflicts and economic crisis. Nationalist and discriminatory rhetoric has become more scathing, and society is divided into pro and against camps, forgetting to coexist. (...) Reacting to this conflicting ecosystem, BIDFF brings to the audience powerful films - both feature, and fiction, animation or VR shorts from all continents, that explore familiar issues with intelligence and courage," said BIDFF artistic director Simona Deaconescu.

In addition to the feature films screened in a first, the festival brings to Bucharest international and national short film competitions, dance film workshops, conferences, public presentations, guided cinematographic tours, film production laboratories and exhibitions, all lined up in the sections: BIDFF Shorts, BIDFF Community, BIDFF VR and BIDFF Expand.

Every year, as part of its Expand section - the festival's professional artistic training program, BIDFF brings to Bucharest famous dance film creators who deliver intensive professionalization workshops to Romanian artists. This year, screendance practitioner and founder of the British screendance production company "The Motion Dance Collective", Omari 'Motion' Carter, will coordinate a dance film workshop between September 9 and 11, at the Bucharest National Dance Center. In the same section, the center will host another three conferences given by national and international experts, including Kelina Gotman with "Choreomania: Scenes of Ecstasy and Revolt".

The festival venues are the French Institute (Elvire Popesco Cinema), the Peasant Museum Cinema, the National Dance Center, /SAC @ Malmaison and the Grivita Factory, as well as three new locations - CINEMAX Veranda, the Movie Garden - Cinema and More, and the Residential Center for Elderly "Amalia and Chief Rabbi Dr. Moses Rosen".

BIDFF is organized by the Tangaj Collective Association and is sponsored by Conceptual Lab by Theo Nissim. It is a cultural project co-financed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund - AFCN and the Bucharest City Hall, through ARCUB, under the Affective Bucharest Program 2022. AGERPRES