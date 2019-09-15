More than 55pct of legal entities' associates/shareholders in Romania aged 30 to 49 yr old

Most of the shareholders or associates of the legal entities registered in Romania in July were between 30 and 49 years of age, representing 55.3pct of the total, according to the data released by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

As many as 28.82pct of the associates/shareholders of the active legal entities in Romania (405,814 associates/shareholders) were aged from 40 to 49, while 26.49pct (372,954) were aged between 30-39 years. The ones aged between 50-59 years scored 19.25pct (270,975). Moreover, 232,823 shareholders/associates were aged over 60 years (16.54pct of the total), while 125,339 up to 29 years (8.9pct).The number of the active legal entities in Romania counted for 968,510, and the number of the individual shareholders/associates was over 1.4 million in July.