More than 600 athletes competing in European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest

More than 600 athletes from 40 countries will participate in the European Wrestling Championships taking place in Bucharest April 8 - 14 at the "Ioan Kunst-Ghermanescu" Multipurpose Hall.

Romania fields 30 wrestlers in the competition - ten for each style, and the Romanian Wrestling Federation is hoping for 3 - 4 medals, a release informs.

This is the second time that Romania hosts the European Senior Wrestling Championships after 1979. Back then the Romanian wrestlers secured 10 medals - gold through Alexandru Constantin (48 kg), Stefan Rusu (68 kg), Ion Draica (82 kg); silver through Nicu Ginga (52 kg), Roman Codreanu (+100 kg); bronze through Petre Dicu (90 kg) and Andrei Vasile (100 kg) in the Greco-Roman style - where it placed first in the nations tally; silver through Aurel Neagu (57 kg) and bronze through Aurel Rentea (48 kg) and Vasile Puscasu (100 kg), the freestyle competition.

More than 30 Olympic, world and European champions will step on the mat in Bucharest.

Team Romania at the current European Championships is as follows: women's wrestling - coach Nikolai Stoianov; Stefania Claudia Priceputu (50 kg), Suzanna Seicariu (53 kg), Andreea Beatrice Ana (55 kg), Denisa Fodor (57 kg), Katerina Zydachevska, Georgiana Filip (62 kg), Kriszta Incze (65 kg), Adina Popescu (68 kg), Alexandra Anghel (72 kg), Diana Vlasceanu (76 kg).

The freestyle lineup - coach Anatolie Guidea; Andrei Dukov (57 kg), Nikolai Okhlopkov (61 kg), George Bucur (65 kg), Evghenii Volcov (70 kg), Maxim Vasilioglo (74 kg), Omaraskhab Nazhmudinov (79 kg), Mihai Palaghia (86 kg), Adrian Recorean (92 kg), Michael Manea (97 kg), Rares Chintoan (125 kg).

Greco-Roman wrestlers lineup: coach Anton Arghira; Florin Tita (55 kg), Virgil Munteanu (60 kg), Mihai Mihut (63 kg), Alexandru Solomon (67 kg), Ilie Cojocari (72 kg), George Vlad Mariea (77 kg), Adrian Agache (82 kg), Ionut Caras (87 kg), Dorin Constantin Pirvan (97 kg), Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu (130 kg).

