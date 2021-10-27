Most new COVID cases, in Bucharest

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, since the last reporting, were registered in Bucharest - 2,080 and the counties of Prahova - 1,069, Ilfov - 704, Brasov - 698, Arges - 694, Bihor - 615 and Constanta - 602, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

Bucharest has an incidence of 15.94 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous day, when there was a incidence of 16.13.

The county of Ilfov has the biggest incidence cumulated at 14 days, with 16.91 cases per thousand inhabitants. High incidence is also registered in the counties of Prahova - 11.83, Alba - 10.62, Constanta - 10.37, Ialomita - 10.08.All counties are in the red scenario (over three cases per thousand inhabitants).