 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Most new COVID cases, in Bucharest

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

The most new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, since the last reporting, were registered in Bucharest - 2,080 and the counties of Prahova - 1,069, Ilfov - 704, Brasov - 698, Arges - 694, Bihor - 615 and Constanta - 602, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday.

Bucharest has an incidence of 15.94 cases per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous day, when there was a incidence of 16.13.

The county of Ilfov has the biggest incidence cumulated at 14 days, with 16.91 cases per thousand inhabitants. High incidence is also registered in the counties of Prahova - 11.83, Alba - 10.62, Constanta - 10.37, Ialomita - 10.08.

All counties are in the red scenario (over three cases per thousand inhabitants).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.