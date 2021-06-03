Most parents agree that pupils need private lessons to gain knowledge at the intermediate level, and this activity should be taxed, according to a study launched on Thursday by the Romanian Academic Society and the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (IRES), together with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Romania.

According to the study, the system of private lessons/tutoring is accessed "to a greater extent" by parents in urban areas, with secondary and higher education, who have one or two children in the family, above average income and who are "dissatisfied" with the public education system.

The same study also shows that one in three children participated in paid private lessons in the 2019-2020 school year and as many participated in free consultations / training hours.

At the same time, 80% of parents mention a significant improvement in their child's school situation after receiving private lessons.

The organizations that carried out this sociological approach, developed on two coordinates (consulting both pupils, direct beneficiaries of education, and parents, those who are often directly involved in supporting this system of private lessons), also launched a series of recommendations addressed to decision makers, including the creation of the educational voucher, financed from European funds, granted to all pupils coming from families whose monthly income does not exceed two minimum net salaries per economy, the extension of the National Remedial Education Program of "after school" type and for high school education, as well as its continuation during the school year 2021-2022.

Also, local public authorities "must be able and monitored" to organize remedial education programs / summer schools / summer kindergartens in the summer of 2021, where any pupil can participate, and the program should be facilitated by teachers with excellent academic results, who are employed in the hourly pay system.

The Romanian Academic Society and the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (IRES), together with Friedrich Ebert Stiftung Romania, have launched the national study "Private lessons in Romania: a parallel or complementary educational system?", reports agerpres

.