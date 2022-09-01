 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

MoU of cooperation in cyber defence between relevant cyber security bodies in Romania and Ukraine

securitate cibernetica

The National Directorate of Cyber Security (DNSC) and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of cyber defense, the DNSC announced on its own Facebook page.

"This memorandum of understanding represents another important step towards strengthening the cyber resilience of our country and our partners," the DNSC representatives stressed, told Agerpres.

The memorandum implies the exchange of experiences and best practices in the field of cyber defence, the exchange of information on cyber security incidents, methods for identifying vulnerabilities and addressing cyber threats, cooperation in new cyber security studies and collaboration in projects aimed at further increasing and strengthening the cyber defence capabilities of public and private institutions and more.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.