Mountain rescuers intervene in approximately 7,000 rescue operations nationwide, in 2022

In 2022, mountain rescuers intervened in approximately 7,000 rescue and first aid operations in the mountain area, saving more than 7,900 people, announced the president of the National Association of Mountain Rescuers in Romania (ANSMR) and the Salvamont Public Services Council, Sabin Cornoiu.

According to him, ANSMR and the Salvamont Public Services Council have centralized the activity of the 74 formations of the 42 Salvamont county or local structures in the 24 counties with mountain rescue activity in Romania for the year 2022, activity directly influenced by the pandemic period, both as in terms of adaptation of intervention procedures, as well as of management of a high influx of tourists to the mountain area.

During the reference period, the Salvamont county and local public services provided mountain rescue assistance with a number of 450 - 600 mountain rescuers, daily, in the approximately 140 permanent or seasonal mountain rescue bases and shelters, in mountain areas with high tourist influx, on the slopes for practicing winter sports and on the alpine tourist routes, the Salvamont structures being requested to intervene in 6,926 rescue and first aid actions, actions in which a number of 7,981 people were saved.

In 2022, mountain rescuers carried out 71 search-rescue actions with drones, 47 in the mountain area and 24 as a support resource outside the mountain area, as well as in 16 search-rescue actions with divers within the Salvamont-salvaspeo structures.

According to him, the Salvamont structures had a 100 percent response rate to requests specific to the field of activity, with only their own resources, something that confirms that they are properly organized, correctly dimensioned and permanently develop their human and material resources.

Also, more than 73,600 specific actions were carried out to ensure mountain rescue assistance in bases, posts, mountain rescue shelters, in areas with a large influx of tourists or during sporting or other events in the mountain area.

In line with the training of Salvamont canine units, the national training and evaluation course for avalanche canine units was organized, with two new intervention units having been patented and 18 mountain rescuer dog tandems re-certified. At the moment, at the national level, 20 intervention canine units are operational in Salvamont structures in 13 counties, another 5 canine intervention units have completed the training for obtaining the patent. In 2022, the Salvamont canine units participated in 59 search and rescue interventions in winter and summer, of which 31 took place outside the mountain area.AGERPRES