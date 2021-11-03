MP Miutescu announces leaving PNL floor group

Lawmaker Adrian Miutescu announced on Wednesday in a Facebook post that he is retiring from the National Liberal Party (PNL) floor group in the Chamber of Deputies to become a non-affiliated lawmaker, agerpres reports.

Miutescu says that the current leadership of the National Liberal Party "seems completely divorced from the interests of the electorate."

He voices his hope that his gesture will be understood correctly and will be an alarm signal for the current party leadership and also for his colleagues in the country.Miutescu is the 17th lawmaker to leave the PNL floor groups.