MQ-9 Reaper UAV detachment deployed to 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii

A detachment of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles and about 90 US Air Force personnel are being relocated over the next months to the 71st "General Emanoil Ionescu" Air Base in Campia Turzii to conduct intelligence, surveillance and research missions in support of NATO operations, while the Romanian Air Force will provide through the 71st Air Base the necessary technical, operational and logistic support, the National Defense Ministry (MApN) said in a release.

"The presence of the US allies in Romania is an opportunity for the development, testing and evaluation of the combat capability, as joint activities are a key element in increasing the interoperability of the two parties. The cooperation between the United States and Romania contributes to strengthening the collective defense capacity and increasing regional security," the MApN states.