National Agency for Employment: National unemployment rate, down to 3.94% in February

The national unemployment rate, calculated by the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), was 3.94 percent at the end of February, down by 0.05 percentage points from the previous month and by 0.80 percentage points below the value recorded in the same period of last year.

Compared to the previous month, men's unemployment rate declined from the previous month, from 4.24 percent in January 2018, to 4.19 percent, and women's unemployment rate decreased from 3.70 percent in January 2018 to 3.64 percent.

Depending on the place of residence, the number of the unemployed at the end of February was as follows: 98,481 unemployed people come from urban areas and 245,918 from rural areas.

Most jobless persons were aged between 40 and 49 years (103,433), followed by those aged 30-39 years (68,113), at the other end being those aged between 25 and 29 years (22,434).

Regarding the structure of unemployment by level of education, the unemployed with no education and those with primary education have the highest share in the total number of unemployed people registered with the ANOFM (35.50 percent). The jobless people with secondary school education represent 32 percent of the total number of registered unemployed people, and those with university studies, 4.64 percent.