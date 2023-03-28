National anti-trafficking coordinator Madalina Turza on a visit to Washington

Madalina Turza, strategic coordinator of the humanitarian assistance provided by Romania to Ukraine and national anti-trafficking coordinator is visiting Washington March 27 through 30, having meetings scheduled with representatives of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the White House National Security Council, the Department of State and the Homeland Security Department, the Romanian diplomatic mission to the U.S. announced.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Romanian Embassy in Washington, the discussion topics include: Romania's efforts to combat human trafficking, including amid the Ukrainian refugee crisis; the humanitarian assistance provided by Romania to Ukraine, as well as the protection and integration of Ukraine refugees; the international assistance granted to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova via Romania; and Romania's involvement in ensuring the grain transit from Ukraine.

Madalina Turza already met on Monday with USAID assistant administrator Erin Elizabeth McKee, as well as with officials from the White House National Security Council and the Department of State.

The visit's agenda for the following days includes meetings with Erin McConaha - assistant coordinator for sanctions and Cindy Dyer - ambassador at-large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons from the Department of State, with officials for the Homeland Security Department, with think-tank representatives, as well as series of presentations and meetings with specialist committees of the U.S. Congress, the cited source said.

Also, Madalina Turza will participate in a working lunch hosted by Romania's ambassador to the U.S., where she will present in detail Romania's efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees; the lunch will be attended by the ambassadors of Ukraine, Poland and the Republic of Moldova in Washington, U.S. Administration officials, representatives of prestigious American think-tanks and journalists from the Washington Post, Politico, Foreign Policy and Defense News. AGERPRES