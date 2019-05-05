National Opinion Poll (CURS): Who Are the Favourites to Win the European Parliament Election

The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) has published an opinion poll conducted on a random, multistage, stratified sample of 1500 respondents. The results are representative for the adult population in Romania, 18 y.o. and older. The maximum statistical error within the whole sample is 2.5% within a confidence level of 95%. Data was collected facet to face; interviews were conducted at the residences of the respondents. The poll took place between the 5th and the 28th of April.

According to the results, slightly more respondents describe themselves as Romanian rather than European (46% vs. 45%). A large majority (64%) believe that Romania’s participation to the EU is “a good thing”.

32% of respondents would vote for the Social Democratic Party if the upcoming EU Parliament elections were held on the next Sunday. 25% would vote with the Liberals, 12% with the 2020 Alliance, 10% with the Democrat-Liberals. 9% would vote with the Pro Romania Party, 5% with the Popular Movement Party, and 5% withe the Hungarian ethnic party.

