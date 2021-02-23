National Patient Safety Council comes into being

The National Health Quality Management Authority announces the creation of the National Patient Safety Council (CNSP) under an order published today in the Official Journal, according to AGERPRES.

The newly established Council is a specialist unpaid advisory body without legal personality, headed by a president and an Executive Bureau elected in the General Assembly, the Authority informs in a release.

The National Patient Safety Council includes representatives of medical scientific and professional associations, patient associative structures, members of the Romanian Academy, as well as of the Academy of Medical Sciences, other health professionals approved by the General Assembly.

The main tasks of CNSP are: the formation and implementation of the patient safety culture among health professionals; laying out and implementing a culture of health service quality and safety among patients and relatives; conducting research activities specific to ensuring the quality of health services and patient safety.

The Council proposes actions and projects to increase health care safety; cooperates with higher education institutions and other medical training institutions in determining the training needs of health professionals as regards ensuring health service and patient safety quality and the continuous improvement thereof; sets up expert committees and defines their responsibilities in achieving the proposed goals.

CNSP also formulates proposals for improving or updating the medical practice guidelines, protocols and procedures; analyzes the implementation by professionals of diagnosis and therapeutic best practices by specialties; works out recommendations for diagnosis and therapeutic best practices, with a view to determining areas of competence, the cited release states.