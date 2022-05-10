National Statistics Institute records negative natural increase of Romania's population in March 2022

The natural increase of Romania's population remained negative in March this year, at minus 12,943 people, compared to minus 16,293 people in March 2021, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

According to the same source, the number of live births registered in March 2022 was by 335 lower compared to the same month in 2021.INS data show that the number of people who died in March 2022 was by 3,685 lower than in March 2021.Considering the first three main causes of death, in March 2022 compared to March 2021, there were 871 fewer deaths due to circulatory system diseases, 270 fewer deaths due to tumors and 2,494 fewer deaths due to respiratory system diseases.The number of children under one year who died was 4 times lower in March 2022 than in March 2021.In March 2022, 12,738 people (6,785 men and 5,953 women) died in urban areas, and 13,476 people (7,019 men and 6,457 women) died in rural areas.Compared to the same month in 2021, the number of people who died decreased by 2,611 (1,351 men and 1,260 women) in urban areas and by 1,074 (665 men and 409 women) in rural areas.Also, the number of marriages in March 2022 was 325 times lower than in the same month of the previous year.By final court decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 in March 2022 there were pronounced by 423 fewer divorces than in March 2021.