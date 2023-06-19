NATO Deputy Secretary General to hold conference on vision and innovation in Oradea.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana will hold an international conference called "Vision, Innovation, Transformation" on 22 June at the Tarii Crisurilor Museum (MTC) in Oradea, the institution's management announced on Monday, told Agerpres.

According to the press release of the MTC Oradea, the event will be opened and moderated by the manager of the museum, Prof. Gabriel Moisa, PhD, and will take place in the series of cultural-scientific events of the institution.

After the speech delivered by Mircea Geoana, the audience will have the opportunity to enter into dialogue with the special guest of the museum institution.

The conference, organised in partnership with Bihor County Council, Oradea City Hall and the University of Oradea, will take place on Thursday in the conference hall of the Museum (Armatei Romane Street, no. 1/A), starting at 17.00. Entrance is free of charge, within the limit of 150 seats.