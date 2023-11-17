NATO's Geoana: Aerostar is mandatory support point for large aeronautical and aerospace industry cluster

Aerostar Bacau is a mandatory support point for a large aeronautical and aerospace industry cluster, the Deputy General Secretary of NATO, Mircea Geoana said on Friday, after visiting the company, told Agerpres.

He stated that NATO is interested in achieving two things simultaneously, the first being the expansion of the defense industrial base at the level of all member countries. Mircea Geoana reminded that, for this objective, an action plan for military industrial production was adopted in Vilnius.

"The second component I deal with is to create an innovation ecosystem for dual-use industries, civil and military, in which I want countries that have recently come to the Alliance, including our area, Romania, to be able to bear fruit. What we makes us confident in the future of the defense industry is that Aerostar succeeded. (...) I think that Aerostar is a mandatory support point for a large aeronautical and aerospace industry cluster. Here and the experience from Brasov-Ghimbav, Bucharest, Craiova. We believe that this can become a part of the revival of the Romanian defense industry," emphasized Mirea Geoana.

The Deputy General Secretary of NATO stated that Romania must better develop the defense industrial base.

"What we need to do better - because on the NATO side we are covered militarily - is to have the industrial base for defense. This is the example that Aerostar gives. (...) It shows that it can be done state-of-the-art technology and industry with the American partner and other European allies. It is, I believe, an example of success that can be emulated and, I hope, adapted in other parts of the country and the Alliance," said the Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

The Deputy Secretary General of NATO visited Aerostar Bacau on Friday.

The Romanian company will sign a collaboration contract with "Derco Aerospace" - part of the American Lockheed Martin group - with the object of technological transfer for the D-level repairs of the F-16 aircraft equipment.