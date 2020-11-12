NBR Board decisions on monetary policy

In its meeting of 12 November 2020, the Board of the National Bank of Romania decided the following:

• to keep the monetary policy rate at 1.50 percent per annum;

• to leave unchanged the deposit facility rate at 1.00 percent per annum and the lending facility rate at 2.00 percent per annum;

• to cut the minimum reserve requirement ratio on foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions to 5 percent from 6 percent starting with the 24 November – 23 December 2020 maintenance period and to maintain the minimum reserve requirement ratio on leu-denominated liabilities at 8 percent.

Note: The detailed statement will be published at 4:00 p.m.