Nearly 335,800 people cross Romanian borders Aug. 29, 2022

Approximately 335,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, as well as about 86,800 means of transport, were checked both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, on August 29, the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, August 29, 121,330 people entered Romania, including 12,050 Ukrainian citizens (down 7.4% on a daily basis). Starting February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict time), until Monday at 24:00hrs, at the national level, 2,131,176 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania nationwide, told Agerpres.

The border police detected 58 illegal acts (36 crimes and 22 misdemeanors) in the areas under their jurisdiction - the crossing points and the green border - committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Independently or in collaboration with other institutions, undeclared goods that were to be illegally imported in excess of the the allowed customs ceiling or suspected of being counterfeit of a total value of over 69,000 lei were found.

The amount of fines levied exceeded 14,800 lei.

Likewise, 24 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 49 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.