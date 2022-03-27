Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania on Saturday, 555,166 since crisis starts

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Saturday, informs the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF).

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, on March 26, in the last 24 hours, 70,360 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, of whom 8,943 Ukrainian citizens - an increase of 3% compared to the previous day, Agerpres.ro informs.

As many as 4,791 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on the border with Ukraine (up by 9.8%), and 2,361 on the border with the Republic of Moldova (down 12%).

From the onset of this crisis until Saturday, at 24:00, 555,166 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, at national level.