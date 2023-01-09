Net assets of investment funds dip 4 pct in Oct to 15 bln RON

The net assets of the local open-end investment funds amounted to approximately 15 bln RON as of October 2022, 4 percent down from the previous month, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced.

At the end of October 2022, the net assets held by all categories of open-end investment funds were down compared to the previous month (except for equity funds).

Bond and fixed-income open-end funds accounted for the largest share of the total net assets of open-end investment funds (about 54 percent), while "other funds" held a market share of about 22 percent. AGERPRES