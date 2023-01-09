 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Net assets of investment funds dip 4 pct in Oct to 15 bln RON

Cristi Șelaru
Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară ASF

The net assets of the local open-end investment funds amounted to approximately 15 bln RON as of October 2022, 4 percent down from the previous month, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) announced.

At the end of October 2022, the net assets held by all categories of open-end investment funds were down compared to the previous month (except for equity funds).

Bond and fixed-income open-end funds accounted for the largest share of the total net assets of open-end investment funds (about 54 percent), while "other funds" held a market share of about 22 percent. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.