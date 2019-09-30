Net foreign direct investment flow - 5.26 billion euro in 2018

The net foreign direct investment flow in 2018 recorded the value of 5.266 billion euro, of which 5.546 billion euro were participations to own capital, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a release sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

BNR mentions that the level results from the adding up of contributions to the capital of FDI companies, totaling 2.973 billion euro, and the reinvested profits of FDI companies, totaling 2.573 billion euro.

The net credit from foreign investors has a negative value, of -280 million euro. The BNR mentions that the value of net credits received from foreign investors was smaller than the value of net credits granted to them.

The balance of foreign direct investments at December 31, 2018 reached the level of 81.124 billion euro, of which: 57.479 billion euro own capital, including reinvested profit (70.85 pct), and 23.645 billion euro net credit received from foreign investors (29.15 pct).