New orders in processing industry increase 18.5% in first 7 months

New orders from the processing industry increased by 18.5pct in nominal terms, between January 1 and July 31, 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official statistics, in the mentioned interval, new orders in the processing industry were driven by the increases recorded in the intermediate goods industry (+26pct), the durable goods industry (+20.9pct), the current goods industry (+19pct) and in the capital goods industry (+14pct), told Agerpres.

In July 2022, new orders in the processing industry, in total (domestic market and foreign market), decreased, in nominal terms, compared to June 2022 by 4.4pct, as a result of the decreases recorded in the durable goods industry (-6.2pct), the capital goods industry (-5.0pct), the intermediate goods industry (-3.7pct) and in the consumer goods industry (-2.7pct).

According to the INS, new orders from the processing industry, in July 2022, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, increased in nominal terms, overall, by 11.5pct, due to the increases recorded in the capital goods industry (+14.2pct ), the intermediate goods industry (+10.3pct) and in the consumer goods industry (+8.2pct). The durable goods industry decreased by 9.6pct.