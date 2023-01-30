New qualification at university level, early childhood education teacher (association proposal)

The Romanian Association for Research in Education (ARCE) considers it necessary to introduce a new university-level qualification, that of teacher for early childhood education, and highlights, in the context of the debates generated by the new drafts of the education laws, that equity in the national education system can be ensured only by graduates with the same educational level, according to a press release sent by ARCE to AGERPRES on Monday.

"The teaching career and, implicitly, the qualification for it, regardless of the educational level at which it is practiced, requires the completion of a university-level study program. (...) Starting with early education and ending with higher education, the responsibility of teachers is an immense one, the requirements and demands are increasingly complex and, in order to successfully face all these challenges, a higher level of education and training is needed. Equity in the national education system cannot be ensured if one and the same profession is practiced by graduates with different educational levels and, therefore, with different status and rights," the press release reads, Agerpres informs.

The association draws attention that, "taking into account the importance of acquisitions in learning and development from early childhood and the intentions of the authorities to strengthen educational institutions for the age range 0-3 years, the introduction of a new university level qualification (license) in early education, accompanied by the occupation of teacher for early education is absolutely necessary".

According to the source, "educational sciences / pedagogy, along with didactic fields and scientific training in various disciplines, are essential, both for the initial training and for the continuous training of teachers".

Romanian Educational Research Association (ARCE), professional-scientific organization affiliated with the European Educational Research Association (EERA), brings together teachers and researchers in the field of education sciences from all over the country. Its mission is to support and increase the role and status of educational research in the Romanian academic environment and to contribute to the evidence-based foundation of educational policies and practices in Romania.