New syndicated loan worth 278 million RON from BCR to Rodbun Group

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) has arranged a syndicated loan worth 278 million RON for the Rodbun Group, one of the most important agri-business companies in Romania, according to a press release of the bank, agerpres reports.

"The openness the banks in Romania show, through syndicated loans, to companies with 100 pct Romanian capital, certifies a maturation and a full responsibility of the business and lending environment in Romania. Basically, we act together, to increase the Romanian economy and to provide better services and products to Romanian farmers. In such a high-performance environment, Rodbun has the ability to continue investing in genetics (including that of the national heritage), the production of seed adapted to the region and state-of-the-art logistical capabilities. Moreover, the company has the ability to invest in testing a revolutionary technological solution that can increase the resistance of grain to drought by up to 50 pct - and we are doing so in the context of the undeclared climate emergency. So that Romania be better prepared for the next decades," Daniel Muntean, CEO of Rodbun Group, said.

"Rodbun is a strong Romanian business that has grown steadily from year to year and has always wanted to create a national brand. We were glad that we were able to support them in their projects over the years, the group being always a solid and reliable partner. Together with each transaction we have tried to be as close as possible to the reality of the sector in which the group operates and to offer competitive solutions. The agribusiness sector is a vital one for the growth of the economy on solid and sustainable grounds and we will continue to finance visionary entrepreneurs, who allocate important resources in research and innovation," Ana-Maria Samuila, Head of Agriculture Financing BCR, added.The bank syndicate consists of Banca Comerciala Romana, as a mandated principal arranger, bookrunner, documentation agent, facility and guarantor agent and financier, CEC Bank, as a mandated main arranger and financier, Raiffeisen Bank, as a mandated and financier main arranger, Banca Transilvania and Banca Romaneasca, as financiers.Rodbun is a company-integrator of products and solutions in the agricultural field, with full Romanian capital, founded in 2002. The strategic priority of the Rodbun Group during 2020-2030 is the preservation, development and promotion of Romanian genetics and tradition and quality. The Rodbun Group owns a genetic seed base for a very broad portfolio of crops, three seed processing and conditioning plants and a network of over 500 promoters and 50 agricultural stores.