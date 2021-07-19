 
     
New tranche of Pfizer BioNtech vaccine to arrive at Otopeni airport

A new tranche of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, 662,220 doses, will arrive at the Otopeni airport on Monday, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The transportation of the vaccine doses to the storage centre is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported safely in special containers with carbonic ice and sealed foil.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the next period they will be distributed to the existing regional centres nationwide. The National Centre for the Storage of the Vaccine against COVID-19, which is part of the "Cantacuzino" Institute, is fully authorized by the National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority operating in the field of medicinal products for human use.

To date, Romania has received 16,596,629 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 7,269,098 have been used to immunise the population.

