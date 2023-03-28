New transfers of data European directive will help states have much clearer regulations (official)

The European Union directive on the regulation of transfers of data covers many areas and we have to work together so as to set up a fair law by the end of 2024, Chairman of the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) Vlad Stoica told a specialist conference on Monday.

"I think that without real collaboration among all the players we cannot adjust in real time, and we cannot know everything by ourselves. So, we have to be open to collaborate permanently. We have the so-called 5G Law, also the Communications Code, which was promulgated last year, and now a European Union directive has appeared regulating the transfers of data, under which we are now under an obligation to work together throughout 2024 so that we can start to establish a correct law that will provide us with adaptability and protection against cyber-attacks and against the manipulation of fake news, of disguised sales. Practically, it covers all new fields. Last year, we managed to hold a 5G auction, and the industry and civil society will say if it is successful so far. From this point of view, we believe that we have done everything we could in real collaboration with the government, with absolutely all the institutions and with the industry, also in permanent dialogue with civil society. The new directive gives the countries the opportunity to do their homework, to do studies, to do absolutely everything possible, so that the regulations in the future will be much clearer, much more transparent, to protect from disguised sales, buying, selling, copyright, competition law, consumer protection, cyber security, absolutely everything."

Stoica added that the European Union directive regulates the transfer of data in many areas and will enable Romanian bodies to regulate much, including online news, told Agerpres.

Information technology and communications public officials participated on Monday in the fifth edition of the "Cybersecurity Forum" event.