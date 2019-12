Senate President Teodor Melescanu conveys the Romanians, on the verge of 2020, "a plentiful New Year, with lots of accomplishments and harmony."

"Dear Romanians, I wish you a plentiful New Year, with lots of accomplishments and harmony. And I also wish you have confidence in our strength, of the Romanians, have confidence in the National Force. Many happy returns 2020!," Melescanu posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.