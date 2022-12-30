New Year's traditional concert with Bucharest Symphony Orchestra and John Axelord

The Bucharest Symphony Orchestra and John Axelrod return on Friday to the Palace Hall stage for the tenth anniversary edition of the Traditional New Year's Concert, the salapalatui.ro website, reads.

Under the sign "Show must go on", the concert will be conducted by the American John Axelrod, the principal conductor of the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra. The guest of this edition is the singer Florin Ristei, Agerpres informs.For the first time in Romania, John Axelrod presents the Classical Rock concept. During the concert, works of both classical and pop and rock music will be performed.Florin Ristei will sing versions of famous pieces, re-orchestrated especially for this concert.John Axelrod conducted the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra in the 2021 edition of the George Enescu Festival, supported, as a professor, the International Conducting Masterclass in 2022 and was the president of the jury in the International Conducting Competition organized by BMI and the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra, the 4th edition.