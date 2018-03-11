stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Niculescu, Hlavackova, qualify for doubles' quarterfinals at Indian Wells (WTA)

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Monica Niculescu

The pair made up of Romanian Monica Niculescu and Czech Andrea Hlavackova qualified on Sunday for the doubles' quarterfinals of the WTA tournament in Indian Wells (California) by defeating the Shuko Aoyama (Japan) / Zhaoxuan Yang (China) couple.


The 5th seeds won in an hour and 25 minutes, with Aoyama and Yang having made 7 double mistakes.

Niculescu and Hlavackova have secured a check of 54,760 dollars and 215 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals will play versus Timea Babos (Hungary) / Kristina Mladenovic (France).

AGERPRES .

