No official evidence of increased radiation levels in Romania (gov't)

According to data with Romania's National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities (CNCAN) no increase in radiation levels has been recorded in Romania, government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Friday, Agerpres reports.

"Another topic now capturing public interest is related to media information about higher radiation levels in Chernobyl - Ukraine. I can tell you that, according to data held by the Romanian authorities, specifically CNCAN, there is no record of higher radiation levels on Romanian soil. And of course, the nuclear watchdog will keep you posted and will correctly inform the public about this situation," Carbunaru told a news conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.Ukraine's nuclear agency said on Friday it was recording increased radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Reuters reports.