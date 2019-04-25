Non-gov't resident clients' deposits down 0.7pct in March

The deposits of the non-government resident clients have dropped in March vs February 2019 by 0.7pct to the level of RON 330.846 billion and grew by 9pct (4.7pct in real terms) vs March 2018, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs in a release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The RON deposits of the population's households dipped 0.2pct to RON 121.345 billion, and against March 2018 they increased by 6.8pct (2.7pct in real terms).

The RON deposits of other sectors (non-financial societies and non-monetary financial institutions) diminished by 2.5pct to RON 95.700 billion. At 31 March 2019, the RON deposits of other sectors grew by 3.6pct (minus 0.4pct in real terms) vs 31 March 2018.

The RON-denominated foreign currency deposits of the residents grew by 0.3pct against February 2019, to the level of RON 113.800 billion(EUR-denominated, the foreign currency deposits dipped 0.2pct to EUR 23.893 billion). Compared to the same month of 2018, the RON-denominated residents' foreign currency deposits grew by 16.5pct (EUR-denominated, the residents' foreign currency increased by 13.9pct).