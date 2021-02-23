Non-government loan balance increases by 0.4 pct in January

The balance of non-government loan granted by credit institutions increased by 0.4 pct in January 2021, compared to December 2020 (-0.9 pct in real terms), to the level of 283.531 billion lei, informs the National Bank of Romania (BNR) in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The lei-denominated loan, with a share of 69.6 pct in the total volume of non-government loan, increased by 0.5 pct, and the foreign currency credit expressed in lei, with a share of 30.4 pct in total non-government credit, increased by 0.2 pct (0.1 pct when expressed in euro).

Compared to the same period of 2020, non-government loan registered an increase of 5.1 pct (2.1 pct in real terms), on account of the 8.8 pct advance of the component in lei (5.6 pct in real terms) and a decrease of 2.3 pct of the component in currency expressed in lei (the decrease was 4.3 pct if the indicator is expressed in euro).

According to BNR, the government credit increased by 3.7 pct in January 2021 compared to December 2020, to 150.907 billion lei. Compared to January 2020, it increased by 26.4 pct (22.7 pct in real terms).

The broad monetary mass (M3) registered a balance of 490.466 billion lei at the end of January 2021 It increased by 0.6 pct (-0.7 pct in real terms) compared to December 2020, and compared to January 2020 it grew by 16.9 pct (13.5 pct in real terms).