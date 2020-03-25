Novel coronavirus death toll in Romania hits 12

A new death caused by infection with the novel coronavirus was registered on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, thus the death toll of the persons who have died from COVID-19 in Romania hits 12, the last patient being a man of 74 from the Ialomita County who had been admitted to the Comanesti Hospital of Bacau, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs Wednesday.

The man, who had received oxygen through the mask, manifested symptoms since 19 March, was admitted on 22 March in serious condition. The patient suffered from obesity, arterial hypertension and chronic kidney failure, the GCS release reads.

The source adds that the 11th patient who has died was a woman of 64 from Suceava County who had been admitted in a very serious situation to the Suceava County Hospital - the ISU section where she was intubated. Then, she was transferred to the Iasi Infectious Disease Clinical Hospital where she died Tuesday. She suffered from associated illnesses (arterial hypertension, ischemic cardiopathy, atrial fibrillation) and she had traveled, from 13 to 29 February, to the Islands of Mauritius, Seychelles, Dubai," the CGS informs.