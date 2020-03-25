 
     
Novel coronavirus death toll in Romania reaches 13

The thirteenth death caused by the coronavirus was recorded on Wednesday morning in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

"It is about a woman from Caras-Severin county, 72 years old, transferred in the evening of March 24 to the Timisoara Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases from the County Emergency Hospital Resita, the ICU section, where she was admitted on March 21. The patient had no travel history and no positive contact has been identified," the source said.

The woman was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

