Number of car registrations down in Romania by almost 2pct in H1

More than 289,000 new and used cars were registered in Romania in the first half of the year, down 1.88pct over the same period in 2018, according to the statistics of the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), consulted by AGERPRES.

According to the centralized data, between January and June 2019, of the total number of registrations, 217,701 units are used (7.28pct down from the first six months of 2018), and 71,620 are new cars (+19.23pct).

In terms of new car registrations, from January to June, most were Dacia - 21,377 units, up 30.31pct over the same of period last year.

In June this year, most of the demands were for: Dacia, with 3,773 units (-1.07pct from June 2018), Renault (1,381 units, +83.89pct), Skoda (1,222 units, +1.16pct), Ford (1,067 units, + 36.45pct) and Volkswagen (1,065 units, + 4.72pct).

In terms of used cars, most of the car registrations were for: Volkswagen - 53,341 units (-10pct compared to the same period in 2018), BMW (21,916 units, -1.45pct), Audi (20,468 units, -6.71pct), Opel (19,918 units, -21.30pct), Ford (18,272 units, -15.96pc), Mercedes-Benz (12,144 units, -0.53pct) and Skoda (10,191 units, -3.72pct).

The DPRCIV data, published in mid-March 2019, showed that the Romanian national car fleet reached almost 8.20 million units by the end of 2018, up 7.30pct from the previous year, when it recorded 7.635 million units.