Number of deregistered companies, up 16.5% in Q1

The number of deregistered companies nationwide increased by 16.52% in the first three months of 2021, compared to the same period of last year, to 16,069 deregistrations, according to statistics from the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

Most deregistrations were registered in Bucharest - 2,518 (plus 34.44% compared to January-March 2020) and in the counties of Timis - 723 (plus 32.18%), Constanta - 706 (plus 14.8%) and Cluj - 695 (plus 21.72%), agerpres.ro confirms.

On the other hand, the fewest deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Teleorman - 123 (down 19.6% compared to the first quarter of last year), Ialomita - 137 (plus 28.04%) and Mehedinti - 146 (minus 4.58%).

The most significant increases in the number of deregistrations were in the counties of Covasna (plus 71.3%), Alba (plus 54.65%) and Giurgiu (plus 54.4%), and the biggest decreases in Teleorman (minus 19.6%), Bacau (minus 13.86%) and Prahova (minus 8.59%).

By fields of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 4,469 (plus 18.98% compared to January-March 2020), construction - 1,470 (plus 16.39 %) and agriculture, forestry and fishing - 1,387 (plus 16.16%).

In March 2021, 6,486 deregistrations of companies were recorded, most of them in Bucharest (1,015) and in the counties of Cluj (301), Timis (286) and Constanta (261).