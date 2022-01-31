Number of newly-founded companies hits record level in 2021 (KeysFin)

The number of newly-founded companies has reached a record level in 2021, most being registered in the areas of agriculture, energy&gas and IT&C, according to a report made by KeysFin Macro Update, Agerpres reports.

"In 2021 company registrations had the highest level in history, namely 148,294 newly-founded entities, with 35% more than in 2020 and 11% higher then the pre-pandemic level, of 134,220 reached in 2019. In the top of sectors with the highest percentage increase in 2021 there is Agriculture, with 15,482 newly-founded companies and an increase of 262%, Energy&Gas, with 592 newly-founded companies and a growth of 218% and the IT&C sector, with 10,964 newly-founded companies, namely an increase of 53%. At the opposite end, only the extracting industry registered an annual drop of 5% form the previous year, with 111 newly-founded companies in 2021", according to the press release sent by KeysFin to AGERPRES, on Monday.From a geographic standpoint, most established entities in 2021 were registered in Bucharest (24,038 companies), with 26% more than in 2020), Cluj (8,622 companies, with 49% more than in 2020) and Ilfov (7,059 companies, with 28% more registrations than in 2020).Regarding the number of active entities (authorized individuals and legal entities), they continued their upward trend started in 2011 and reached the highest level in history, of 1,522,296, according to the data on December 31, 2021. From these, 416,090 (27% of total) were authorized individuals (PFA)."In the basic scenario, we are estimating that the economy will go up by approximately 4% in 2022, the major macro-economic risks of this year being the way in which inflationary pressures generated by the price hike of raw material (fiscal and monetary) will be managed, the possible escalation of political tensions in the region, the blockage on production and global distribution chains, but also an eventual non-compliance of markers from PNRR (Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan) which the twin deficit correction relies on," said Diana Florescu, economic analyst for KeysFin, one of the most important suppliers of business information solutions in Romania.At its sixth edition, KeysFin Macro Update represent the updated and objective summary of local business environment evolution during pandemic times. With a portfolio of over 700 clients, KeysFin is one of the most important suppliers of business information solutions in Romania.