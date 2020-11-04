Number of requests to Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service doubles in one month

The number of requests to the Bucharest-Ilfov Ambulance Service (SABIF) was almost double between October 28 and November 3 compared to the same period a month ago, the institution's manager, doctor Alis Grasu told AGERPRES.

"We took as a reference the last week of the end of September - beginning of October and the week of October 28 - November 3. The increase is significant, the number of requests has almost doubled, i.e. we are talking about a 96.69% increase in the number of requests in this last week compared to the end of September - beginning of October.The increase is by 3,860 cases in a week. It means a lot. It means a significant number of requests, of cases in waiting, it means the increase of response times for those consultations with home testing. There, the time extends beyond 48 hours, the increase appeared when the tests for people who showed signs and symptoms started, as they wanted to be consulted and tested at home", said the manager.According to the doctor, in the 9 months of the pandemic, 100 people from SABIF were infected with the novel coronavirus.She said that out of 141 vacancies half of them had been filled.She urged compliance with the rules of protection to limit the spread of the infections with the novel coronavirus.