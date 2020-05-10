Number of suspended businesses down 72 pct in first quarter of 2020

The number of suspended companies decreased in the first three months of 2020 by 72.28%, compared to the same period last year, and reached 13,791, according to statistics from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most suspensions were registered in Bucharest - 1,873 companies (60.58% fewer than in January-March 2019) and in the counties of Constanta - 615 (minus 43.98%), Cluj - 571 (minus 63.51) %) and Timis - 547 (minus 59.51%).At the opposite end, the lowest number of suspensions was recorded in the counties of Ialomita, namely 107 (down by 58.06% compared to the same period in 2019), Covasna - 108 (minus 72.52%) and Calarasi - 119 (minus 79.90%).In the first three months of 2020, there were no increases in the number of suspensions in any county, while the most significant decreases were recorded in the counties of Maramures (85.73%), Teleorman (84.34%) and Neamt (84.07%).By fields of activity, the highest number of suspensions was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 3,756 (minus 76.34% compared to January-March 2019), construction - 1,263 (minus 74.52%) and agriculture, forestry and fishing - 1,194 (minus 87.66%).