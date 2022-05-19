Number of vacancies rises to 47,000 in first quarter (statistics)

Job openings in Romania stood at 47,000 in the first three months of 2022, up by 1,700 compared to the previous quarter, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Thus, in the period January - March 2022, the highest vacancy rates were registered in activities in: water distribution; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (1.73%), information and communications, public administration (1.72% each).Almost a quarter of the total number of vacancies (11,000 vacancies) was found in the manufacturing industry, with a rate value of 1.01%.The public sector accounted for almost 23% of the total number of vacancies, 4,900 in health and social work, 4,600 in public administration and 1,200 in education.On the other hand, the vacancy rate registered the lowest values in the mining and quarrying industry (0.20%) and in other service activities (0.28%).According to the cited source, compared to the previous quarter, the vacancy rate registered the most relevant increases in water distribution; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+0.49 percentage points), respectively in financial intermediation and insurance (+0.47 percentage points).In terms of the number of job vacancies, the most significant increases were in construction activities (+900 jobs), wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively water distribution; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+500, for each one).On the other hand, the most relevant decreases, both in terms of the rate and the number of vacancies, were found in the health and social assistance (-0.29 percentage points, respectively 900 vacancies) and public administration (-0.25 percentage points, 900 openings).Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, increases in the vacancy rate were recorded in financial intermediation and insurance (+0.63 percentage points), information and communications (+0.53 percentage points), respectively energy production and supply, electricity and heating, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+0.52 percentage points).Also, in terms of the number of jobs available, the most important increases were reported in the manufacturing industry (+2,800), wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (+2,400) and information and communications (+1,400). At the opposite pole, there were in the public administration (-0.28 percentage points, respectively -900 vacancies) and health and social assistance (-0.26 percentage points, -700 vacancies).The INS data show that, in the first quarter of 2022, the highest values were registered for the positions of specialists in various fields of activity - major group 2, both in terms of the rate and the number of vacancies (1.21%, respectively 13,700 vacancies). In contrast, the lowest values of the two indicators were recorded in the occupations of skilled workers in agriculture, forestry and fishing - major group 6 (0.57%) and members of the legislature, the executive, senior management public officials, leaders and senior officials - major group 1 (0.45%).Compared to the last quarter of 2021, in the first three months of 2022, the most relevant increases, both in terms of rate and number of vacancies, were among the occupations of skilled and assimilated workers - major group 7 (+ 0.16 percentage points), and by operators of installations and machines; machine and equipment assemblers - major group 8 (+0.14 percentage points).On the other hand, the two indicators registered higher decreases in the case of occupations of workers in services - major group 5 (-0.03 percentage points), members of the legislature, the executive, senior leaders of the public administration, leaders and senior officials - major group 1 (-0.07 percentage points), respectively administrative officials - major group 4 (-0.02 percentage points).Overall, in the first quarter of this year, the number of vacancies was 47,300, up 1,700 from the previous quarter, while compared to the same period in 2021, the number of vacancies increased by 8,900. AGERPRES