OCTOBER 15 IN HISTORY

National Day of Electronic Trade

1451 - Prince of Moldova Bogdan II (1449-1451) is killed at Reuseni by Petru Aron, with the support of part of the Moldavian boyars. Bogdan II, the son of Alexander the Kind and the father of Stephen the Great waged numerous battles against the Poles, Agerpres informs.

1522 - The second campaign of Radu of Afumati, Prince of Wallachia (1522-1523; 1524-1525; 1525-1529) and Ioan Zapolya in Wallachia. The Turks were defeated at Rucar and Didru (Dridu)

1874 - Birth of doctor Constantin I. Parhon, member and honorary president of the Romanian Academy (d. August 9, 1969)

1878 - Russia recognises the independence of Romania1889 - Death of General Gheorghe Andreescu Adrian, military theoretician, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. 1820)1922 - Ferdinand Victor Adalbert Meinrad of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen is crowned King of all Romanians - Ferdinand I (1914-1927) in Alba Iulia1964 - Romania and Pakistan establish diplomatic relations1967 - Death of doctor Stefan Nicolau, member of the Romanian Academy (b. February 15, 1896)1976 - Death of poet Traian Lalescu (b. March 10, 1920)1991 - Death of poet, translator and essayist Petre Solomon (b. February 15, 1923)1992 - The General Union of Romanian Industrialists (UGIR) resumes activity1993 - High-level conference of Francophone countries, in Port Louis (Mauritius), attended by president Ion Iliescu, where Romania receives the status of member of the Francophone movement1998 - Death of actress Leopoldina Balanuta (b. December 10, 1934)2000 - The State Ownership Fund (FPS) publishes the White Paper of Privatisation (1992-2000), revealing that 80 percent of the companies privatised since the institution was established were more profitable than before being turned to private hands, with 2 percent keeping the same level of profitability and 18 percent having problems2006 - Dimitrie Cantemir National Prize rewarding a Romanian figure from abroad for special merit is awarded to Monica Lovinescu2010 - Romanian boxer Lucian Bute successfully defends in Montreal, Canada his IBF world title at super-middleweight category, after defeating through TKO, in 2nd round, the American Jesse Brinkley2019 - Death of actress Tamara Buciuceanu-Botez (b. 10 August 1929).