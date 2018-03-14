OECD's Gurria says Romania is to gain full membership in OECD as soon as possible

Romania will gain full membership of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) "as soon as possible," Secretary General of the OECD Angel Gurria stated on the occasion of the meeting of the OECD Council members, which took place in Paris on Wednesday, where our country was represented by coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development Laszlo Borbely.

According to a release of the Government, State Counselor Laszlo Borbely presented the progresses made by Romania in the area of sustainable development and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. He underscored Romania's goal to gain full membership of the OECD and the signs are positive, giving that Secretary General of the OECD Angel Gurria said Romania is well positioned, adding that he believes this thing will happen as soon as possible.Laszlo Borbely had a bilateral meeting with Slovenia's Minister responsible for Development, Strategic Projects and Cohesion Alenka Smerkolj, whom he discussed with about the stage of implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the two countries.