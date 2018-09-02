The Romanian Tourism Employers Federation (FPTR) launched the "Litoralul pentru toti" ("Seaside for everyone") programme, through which tourists benefit from offers between 150 lei and 600 lei for a week at the seaside, between 2 and 30 September 2018, according to Agerpres.

"This social programme is destined to tourists who want a holiday at the seaside, at the end of the season, for which they can allocate a very small budget compared to the budgets for stays between July and August. The prices charged within the 'Litoralul pentru toti' special programme are lower by up to 70 percent compared to those of the peak season, the federation representatives inform."Litoralul pentru toti" programme is the only social programme of Romania, fully endorsed by the business milieu, namely the local hotel employer's associations, and it was launched 16 years ago."In order to support tourists, the launching of this edition benefits from the same rates of the 2017 spring edition, unchanged over the last six years, although the utility costs during this period increased by over 60 percent and in some cases they even doubled. Starting with this edition, the tickets can also be paid with holiday vouchers," the federation release points out.Representatives of the industry brought to mind that this year, Romania's tourism and especially the hotels of the seaside resorts are confronted with an unprecedented crisis of workforce, with many of the accommodation units refusing to book reservations in September because of the lack of personnel."However, so far, there have been 54 hotels of all the seaside resorts which enrolled in the programme, that provide a total of 3,000 seats in each of the five series. These seats will be sold through partner travel agencies and their resellers or directly by the hotel, at the same price, depending on the accommodation unit. Thus, approximately 12,000 seats are prepared for the tourists who want to benefit from low-priced holidays," the release mentions.The FPTR members have a combined turnover of over five billion euro and represent the employers of over 33,000 employees.