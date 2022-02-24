Official Scantei explains Venice Commission rapporteurs that dismantling section investigating justice crimes is an emergency

The head of Senate's legal committee, Iuliana Scantei, on Thursday stated, after she had an online meeting with the rapporteurs of the Venice Commission, that she explained to them the urgent need to abolish the Section for Investigating Magistrates (SIIJ), as since the establishment of the Section one cannot speak of an "effective state action to combat the phenomenon of corruption or another criminal phenomenon in the judiciary."

"Parliament was also part of the calendar of online meetings established by the Ministry of Justice with the rapporteurs of the Venice Commission and today [Thursday - editor's note], during the discussion, we presented the evolution of the legislative procedure at Parliament level, after the adoption by the Chamber of Deputies of this draft law and we also presented the procedural steps for the adoption of the project at the level of the Senate, which is the decision-making chamber (...) I reiterated the need for this law on abolishing the Section for Investigating Magistrates to come into force as a matter of urgency, considering on the one hand the major objective mentioned in the last three years in all CVM reports, in the recommendations of the Venice Commission and in the reports of the GRECO group of states, and also with explicit mentions regarding the existence of this Section, within the parameters of the European law," Scantei stated, on Thursday, at the Senate, Agerpres.ro informs.

She voiced hope that the project will be included, on Monday, with the agenda of the Senate's plenary sitting, as the Senate is the decision-making chamber in this case.