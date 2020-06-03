Official statistics: April's arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments plunge 98.1 pct YoY

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments this April plummeted 98.1 pct from the year-ago period to 16,900; foreigners accounted for 8.3 pct of this figure, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Wednesday.

Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists' arrivals in accommodation establishments (71.4 percent of the total foreign tourists) and of these, visitors from EU countries represented 50 percent.

Overnight stays in tourist accommodation facilities this April totaled 45,200, by 97.4 percent less compared to April 2019. Romanian visitors accounted for 88.3 percent of April's total overnight stays, and foreigners - for the rest of 11.7 percent. Visitors from Europe accounted for the highest share of foreign tourists' overnight stays (34.0 percent of the total foreign tourists) and of these, visitors from EU countries represented 66.7 percent.

There were 144,300 incoming foreign visitors registered at border checkpoints this April, 83.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. An overwhelming 93.3 percent of the foreign visitors came by road and 4.9 percent by way of water.

Departures of Romanian visitors abroad stood at 141,300 this April, 91.8 percent down YoY, with 77.1 percent thereof using road transport, and 21.5 percent air transport for the trip.

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments over January - April this year totaled 1.779 million, 44.4 pct down compared to the same period last year; Romanians accounted for 84 percent of this figure, and foreigners for 16 percent.