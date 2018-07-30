 
     
Official statistics: June 2018 unemployment rate dips to 4.5 pct

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent this June, down 0.1 pct from May, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday. 


The male unemployment rate was by 0.9 percentage points higher than that of female unemployment, 4.9 percent to 4 percent. 

The estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) in June 2018 was 404,000 people, down from the 413,000 registered in May, as well as from the same month of the previous year (455,000). 

The estimated June 2018 adult unemployment rate (ages 25-74) was 3.6 percent (3.9 percent for men and 3.2 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 made up 74.3 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for June 2018.

