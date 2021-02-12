Official statistics: Romania's industrial production slumps 9.2 pct in 2020

Romania's industrial production slumped 9.2 percent in unadjusted terms in 2020 compared to the previous year due to the decline registered in all three industrial sectors - manufacturing, mining, and energy supply, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, the manufacturing industry decreased 10.2 percent in 2020, the mining industry was 9.9 percent down, and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning dropped 2.7 percent.

Industrial production in December 2020 was 8.8 percent down as unadjusted series from the month before, as the manufacturing industry decreased 13.1 percent, the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning advanced by 13.7 percent and the mining industry went up 3.9 percent.

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, December's industrial production was 0.9 percent higher compared to the previous month due to growth in all three industrial sectors: 3.4 percent in the mining industry, 0.5 percent in the manufacturing industry, and 0.4 percent in the supply of energy.

In a YoY comparison, industrial production (in unadjusted terms) was 2.6 percent higher in December 2020 as a result of growth in the manufacturing industry (+2.8 pct) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+3.8 pct). The mining industry's output dropped 3.8 percent.

Industrial production was 1.6 percent up YoY as workday and seasonally adjusted series, on the back of the 3 percent growth in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, and the 1.2 percent advance in the manufacturing industry. The mining industry decreased by 4.4 percent.