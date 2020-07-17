 
     
Official statistics: Wholesale turnover up 4.7 pct this May

Romania's wholesale turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) this May was 4.7 percent up from the previous month as unadjusted series and 0.6 percent higher as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Friday.

The 4.7 percent increase in the wholesale turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) as unadjusted series compared to April was the effect of growth in the specialized wholesale of other products (+18.0 pct), non-specialized wholesale trade (+15.1 pct), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+14.5 pct), wholesale intermediation activities (+11.7 pct), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+10.2 pct), and wholesale of informatics and telecommunications equipment (+5.4 pct).

The activities to see a decline in turnover were the wholesale of unprocessed agricultural products and live animals (-25.4 pct) and the wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (-5.3 pct).

Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the wholesale turnover this May was 0.6 percent up from April in nominal terms.

