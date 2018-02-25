OG 2018: Results of Romanian atlethes in PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Raluca Stramaturaru scored Romania's best performance at the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang (South Korea), on February 13, with her 7th place in women's luge.

At the same time, this was the best Romanian performance recorded in the past 24 years at the Winter Olympics. The previous best result of our country was a sixth place obtained by Ioan Apostol and Liviu Cepoi, at men sleigh-2, in 1994, at the Lillehammer OG.In 1998, in Nagano, the best result for Romania was obtained by Eva Tofalvi (biathlon), who ranked 11th, in 2002, in Salt Lake City, Eugen Radu and Marian Tican finished 15th in the luge-2 event, in 2006, in Turin, the best result for the Romanian delegation was 14th place obtained by Gheorghe Chiper (artistic skating) and in the women 4x6 biathlon relay race (Dana Plotogea, Eva Tofalvi, Mihaela Purdea, Alexandra Rusu), in 2010, in Vancouver, Romania's best ranking was 10th, obtained in the 4x6 biathlon relay race (by Reka Ferencz, Dana Plotogea, Mihaela Purdea, Eva Tofalvi), while in Sochi, in 2014, Romania ranked 17th in bobsleigh-2 women (Maria Adela Constantin, Andreea Grecu), and bobsleigh-2 men (Florin Cezar Craciun, Nicolae Istrate).Stramaturaru ranked 8th in the first run, 12th in the second run, 9th in the 3rd run and 6th in the last run, scoring 3 min 06 sec 288/1000.And the second best Romanian result at PyeongChang was the 10th place obtained by the luge team relay race (Raluca Stramaturaru, Valentin Cretu, Cosmin Atodiresei / Stefan Musei).The third performance of the Romanian delegation at the OG 2018 was recorded at the biathlon, where the 4x7,5 km male relay race (Cornel Dumitru Puchianu, George Razvan Buta, Gheorghe Iulian Pop, Nicolae Remus Faur) finished 14th.The results of the Romanian delegation at OG 2018:7th place - luge, women singles, Raluca Stramaturaru10th place, luge, relay race: Raluca Stramaturaru, Valentin Cretu, Cosmin Atodiresei / Stefan Musei;14th place - biathlon, male rectangle 4x7,5 km: Cornel Dumitru Puchianu, George Rasvan Buta, Gheorghe Iulian Pop, Nicolae Remus Faur15th place - women bobsleigh-2: Maria Adela Constantin and Andreea Grecu18th place - men bobsleigh-2: Mihai Cristian Tentea and Nicolae Ciprian Daroczi18th place - cross-country skiing, men sprint team: Alin Florin Cioanca, Paul Constantin Pepene18th place - women skeleton: Maria Marinela Mazilu19th place, men doubles: Cosmin Atodiresei, Stefan Musei24th place - cross-country skiing, 15 km classic style, 15 km free style: Paul Constantin Pepene25th place - ski jumping, women: Daniela Vasilica Haralambie25th place - skeleton, men singles: Dorin Dumitru Velicu28th place - alpine skiing, descent: Ania Monica Germaine Caill29th place - sleigh, men: Valentin Cretu29th place - bobsleigh-4: Dorin Alexandru Grigore, Florin Cezar Craciun, Paul Muntean, Levente Bartha31st place - bobsleigh, men singles: Andrei Turea3rd place - speed skating, 500 m women: Alexandra Ianculescu32th place - cross-country skiing, 50 km, men group start: Paul Constantin Pepene36th place - alpine skiing, super-giant slalom: Ania Monica Germaine Caill37th place - cross-country skiing, 15km free style: Paul Constantin Pepene37th place - biathlon, 20 km: George Razvan Buta43rd place - cross-country skiing, 15 km, free style: Alin Florin Cioanca47th place - cross-country skiing, sprint, classic style: Alin Florin Cioancă53rd place - cross-country skiing, 10 km, free style: Timea Lorincz55th place - alpine skiing, giant slalom: Alexandru George Barbu55th place - biathlon, 20 km: Cornel Dumitru Puchianu58th place - biathlon, 12,5 km track: Cornel Dumitru Puchianu60th place - biathlon, 10 km sprint: Cornel Dumitru Puchianu61st place - cross-country skiing, sprint, classical style: Timea Lorincz68th place - biathlon, 10 km sprint: Nicolae Remus Faur69th place - biathlon, 20 km: Gheorghe Iulian Pop74th place - biathlon, 20 km: Nicolae Remus Faur81st place - biathlon, sprint 7,5 km: Eva Tofalvi84th place - biathlon, 15 km: Eva Tofalvi86th place - biathlon, 10 km sprint: Gheorghe Iulian Pop87th place - biathlon, 10 km sprint: Marius Petru Ungureanu